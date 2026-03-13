Arman Tsarukyan opens up on relationship with Dana White

This collage of photos shows Arman Tsarukyan (left) and Dana White. — Instagram/AFP

Arman Tsarukyan has opened up about his relationship with UFC CEO Dana White.

Tsarukyan has been chasing a title fight for a long time now, and he has been pretty vocal about it, but it appears that UFC boss White is not a big fan of the Armenian due to some of his antics that he’s been involved in outside the cage.

The current lightweight ruler, Ilia Topuria and interim champion Justin Gaethje will be looking to unify the crown. Arman, meanwhile, will witness the contest from the sidelines, waiting for his turn, not knowing if he needs to win one more fight before having a go at the belt.

In a recent interview with “Red Corner MMA”, Arman openly talked about how he feels regarding his relationship with Dana.

“I don’t know why Dana speaks ill of me, but I have no problem with them or any behind-the-scenes issues,” Tsarukyan said in a translated interview with Red Corner MMA.

“There’s no point in addressing him because I don’t negotiate with him.

“I’m in talks with Hunter (Campbell) because he’s in charge of matchmaking. Dana probably just approves everything related to fights. The actual matchmakers are Sean Shelby and Hunter, so I’ve got nothing to say to Dana. I need to ask Hunter for a fight, and we talked this morning, and he gave me a date for my next fight.”

Despite being the number one contender, Arman was not given a title shot at the lightweight division for reasons like punching a fan at UFC 300, headbutting Dan Hooker in 2025, and pulling out of the title fight at UFC 311 due to a hernia.

The Armenian defeated Hooker by submission in the second round last time out at the UFC Fight Night.