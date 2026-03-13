Blessing Muzarabani withdraws from PSL 11 after securing IPL deal with Kolkata Knight Riders

Blessing Muzarabani of Zimbabwe looks on during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup India & Sri Lanka 2026 Super 8 match between Zimbabwe and South Africa at Arun Jaitley Stadium on March 01, 2026 in Delhi, India.

Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani has withdrawn from the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) to take up a lucrative opportunity in the Indian Premier League (IPL), signing with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Muzarabani was originally set to feature for Islamabad United in the 2026 PSL. However, the franchise has been informed of his decision to step away after KKR officially confirmed his signing on Friday.

A new Blessing in Purple & Gold 💜🔥 pic.twitter.com/p31V3LsGfm — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 13, 2026

The 29-year-old Zimbabwean fills a vacancy in the Knight Riders' squad created by the departure of Bangladesh left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) instructed KKR in December to release Mustafizur, who had been purchased at the IPL auction for INR 9.2 crore (approx. US$1.02 million).

Mustafizur has subsequently been signed by Lahore Qalandars for the PSL, which is scheduled to begin on March 26th, two days before the start of the IPL season.

Muzarabani, a former PSL title-winner with Multan Sultans, went unsold in the initial PSL auction on February 11th.

However, Islamabad United later secured his services as a direct signing after parting ways with West Indies fast bowler Shamar Joseph.

This marks the second consecutive year that a player initially contracted to a PSL franchise has opted to join an IPL team, with both tournaments running concurrently.

Last season, South Africa all-rounder Corbin Bosch was selected as a Diamond Pick by Peshawar Zalmi but later joined the Mumbai Indians as an injury replacement.

Bosch's subsequent withdrawal from the PSL led to the league imposing a one-season ban on him. It remains to be seen whether the PSL will take similar disciplinary action against Muzarabani.

Muzarabani arrives at KKR on the back of a standout performance at the T20 World Cup. He was instrumental in Zimbabwe topping their group and advancing to the Super Eight stage.

The tall fast bowler claimed 13 wickets in six matches, finishing just one wicket short of being the tournament's joint-leading wicket-taker.

His impressive haul included a devastating spell of four wickets in Zimbabwe's emphatic victory over Australia during the group stage.