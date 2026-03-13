Khamzat Chimaev to defend title against Sean Strickland at UFC 328

This collage of photos shows Khamzat Chimaev (right) and Sean Strickland. — Instagram/AFP

Khamzat Chimaev will defend his middleweight title against former champion Sean Strickland at UFC 328, UFC CEO Dana White confirmed.

White announced the news in a lengthy video, in which he also confirmed the main events of further nine cards. The video was shared across the promotion’s social channels.

"Fun card and obviously the main event is the fight the people have been waiting for a long time," White said, before quipping: "Strickland looked incredible in his last performance, and how much security do you think we'll need for Chimaev?"

Chimaev won the gold when he defeated Dricus Du Plessis after a commanding performance at UFC 319 in August 2025 at the United Center.

The Chechen-born fighter earned a unanimous decision win, with all three judges scoring the contest 50-44 in his favour.

After Khamzat won the title, it was clear that Nassourdine Imavov would be his next opponent. However, Strickland’s recent performance has earned him a shot at gold.

Strickland defeated Anthony Hernandez last week when he knocked him out in the third round. The last man who defeated Imavov was also "Tarzan".

Both fighters have also shared the cage for sparring almost four years ago.

There had long been a consensus understanding that Khamzat Chimaev was dominant in the sparring sessions with Sean back in the day.

However, at his UFC Houston media day, the former champion said he made Chimaev quit.

“I made him quit in training,” Strickland insisted.

“Witnesses are in the audience, where’s Eric [Nicksick, head coach of Xtreme Couture] at? We were doing positional grappling and he [expletive deleted] starts on my back and it was the first round and I let him [expletive deleted] choke me because no one gives a [expletive deleted].”