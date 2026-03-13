WATCH: Salman Agha left stunned by bizarre dismissal in second Bangladesh ODI

Bangladesh skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz (left) attempts to run out while Salman Agha stands outside the crease during the second ODI match against Pakistan here at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on March 12, 2026. — Screengrab/livestream

DHAKA: Pakistan all-rounder Salman Ali Agha was dismissed in bizarre fashion during the second ODI of the three-match series against Bangladesh, which took place on Friday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

The unusual incident occurred in the 38th over during a spell from Bangladesh skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz. He delivered a ball to Mohammad Rizwan, who attempted a defensive shot.

The ball spun and rolled directly towards Salman Agha, who was stationed at the non-striker’s end.

Agha attempted to intercept the ball, while at the same time, bowler Mehidy Hasan rushed forward. Both players converged on the Pakistan batter, who was standing outside his crease as he tried to pick up the ball and hand it back to the bowler.

Just as the right-handed batter was about to grab the ball, Miraz seized the opportunity. He collected it and swiftly broke the stumps, leaving Agha stranded and run out.

The pair were then involved in a discussion about the incident, with Agha visibly expressing his surprise.

The Pakistan T20I captain later displayed his frustration over the manner of the run-out, throwing his gloves and helmet to the ground as he made his way back to the pavilion.

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja, who was providing commentary during the recent clash, reflected on the controversial dismissal involving Salman Agha.

He acknowledged the technical correctness of the decision while highlighting the unusual circumstances surrounding it.

"Within the technical rules, he was indeed run out, but in terms of sportsmanship, I’m afraid he got a massive blow. He was just about to pick up the ball and return it to the bowler, but the bowler saw a chance for a run out. You’ve got to feel for him," Ramiz stated.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez took to the social media platform X and expressed his disappointment over the lack of sportsmanship shown by Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

"Poor sportsmanship from captain Bangladesh Mehidy Hassan Miraz," Hafeez wrote.

For the unversed, half-centuries from Maaz Sadaqat and Salman Ali Agha powered Pakistan to a formidable total in the second ODI of the three-match series.

Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s decision to field first backfired as Pakistan posted 274 before being bowled out in 47.3 overs.

The openers, Sahibzada Farhan and Maaz, set the tone with a blistering 103-run stand off just 77 deliveries. Maaz top-scored with 75 off 46 balls, featuring six fours and five sixes, before Miraz finally broke through.

Pakistan then lost Farhan and Shamyl Hussain quickly to Taskin Ahmed and Nahid Rana, reducing the total to 122/3 in 19.3 overs.

Salman Ali Agha and Mohammad Rizwan revived the innings with a 109-run partnership for the fourth wicket. The stand ended bizarrely as Agha was run out by Miraz while helping pick up the ball, scoring 64 off 62.

Rizwan contributed 44 off 59 balls. Rishad Hossain took three wickets, Miraz two, and Taskin, Nahid and Mustafizur one each.