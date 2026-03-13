Maaz, Salman help Pakistan post fighting total against Bangladesh in second ODI

Pakistan's Maaz Sadaqat (right) celebrates scoring a half-century during their first ODI against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on March 13, 2026. — AFP

MIRPUR: Half-centuries from Maaz Sadaqat and Salman Ali Agha led Pakistan to a formidable total in the second ODI of the three-match series against Bangladesh here at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz's decision to field first backfired as the touring side amassed 274 before getting bowled out in their 47.3 overs.

Pakistan got off to a blazing start to their innings as their openers, Sahibzada Farhan and Maaz, put together 103 runs off just 77 deliveries.

Captain Miraz eventually gave Bangladesh the much-needed breakthrough by dismissing Maaz, who remained the top-scorer for Pakistan with a blistering 75 off 46 deliveries with the help of six fours and five sixes.

Pakistan then lost two more wickets in quick succession as Farhan and top-order batter Shamyl Hussain fell victim to Taskin Ahmed and Nahid Rana, respectively, thus bringing the total down to 122/3 in 19.3 overs.

Following the back-to-back blows, Agha joined wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan in the middle, and the duo reinstated Pakistan into a commanding position by putting together a 109-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

The century-plus stand had a bizarre end as Agha was run out by Bangladesh captain Miraz while he was helping him pick up the ball standing just outside the crease at the non-striker's end.

Agha walked back in disgust after scoring 64 off 62 deliveries, featuring seven fours and two sixes.

Rizwan followed suit in the same over and remained a notable run-getter for the Green Shirts with a 59-ball 44.

His dismissal sparked an astonishing collapse as Pakistan lost their remaining five wickets for 43 runs and thus failed to breach the 300-run mark, which appeared achievable at the start.

Rishad Hossain spearheaded Bangladesh's bowling charge with three wickets, followed by Miraz with two, while Nahid Rana, Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed made one scalp apiece.