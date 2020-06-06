Dust storm tears down National Stadium Karachi wall, rips new roof

The National Stadium Karachi. Photo: File

The recent dust storm in Karachi has demolished the wall of the main entrance of the National Stadium, according to a report published in Daily Express.

The strong gust of winds, which hit the city on Thursday night, also damaged the Teflon roofs installed over the stands, although no injuries were reported to the stadium staff.

The roof of Imran Khan and Javed Miandad enclosures have rips at six different areas.

It is pertinent to mention that the National Stadium, as per the Urdu daily, had been renovated at a cost of Rs1.5 billion just last year.

At the time, it was said that the Teflon roofs would last 20 to 30 years, the publication adds.

The report also has a PCB spokesperson confirming the damage but adding that repair work should be concluded within a day or two.

