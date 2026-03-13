Shukla clarifies BCCI's stance on Abrar Ahmed signed by IPL-backed Sunrisers Leeds

An undated picture of BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla. — AFP

The Vice-President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has moved to quell speculation surrounding the acquisition of Pakistani spinner Abrar Ahmed by Sunrisers Leeds, an IPL-backed franchise, ahead of the 2026 edition of The Hundred.

In a recent interview with an Indian media outlet, Rajeev Shukla addressed inquiries regarding player participation in overseas tournaments and the potential implications for the Indian Premier League (IPL).

He made it clear that the board has no authority over the commercial decisions made by franchise owners in foreign competitions.

“Our domain is limited to the IPL. We are not concerned by what is happening in other leagues. It is clearly up to the franchise that has bought a team outside India if they are taking some player somewhere outside India. We are least concerned about it. In the IPL, there is no such player,” Shukla stated.

He further elaborated on the limitations of the IPL’s jurisdiction, emphasising that the governing body cannot intervene in matters pertaining to other tournaments.

“It is not in our domain (IPL); they have done it for some foreign league. They will have to take a call; we cannot do anything,” he added.

The comments follow a wave of reaction on social media from Indian fans, who expressed their displeasure following the signing of the Pakistani international. Criticism was directed at both the franchise and its owner, Kavya Maran, for the acquisition.

The 27-year-old Abrar Ahmed became a landmark signing for Sunrisers Leeds—a team owned by Kavya Maran and affiliated with the IPL's Sunrisers Hyderabad—during Thursday's player draft for The Hundred.

After Birmingham Phoenix secured leg-spinner Usman Tariq for £140,000 as the first Pakistani pick of the day, Ahmed attracted significant attention. He was ultimately snapped up by Sunrisers Leeds for a substantial £190,000 following a bidding war with Trent Rockets.

The franchise’s considerable investment in a Pakistani cricketer signals a departure from traditional cross-border commercial rivalries, with the focus appearing to rest squarely on sporting merit.

The 2026 edition of The Hundred is scheduled to take place from 21 July to 16 August.

The tournament is set to commence with a high-profile London derby, as MI London—formerly known as Oval Invincibles—takes on Sunrisers Leeds, previously known as Northern Superchargers, at The Oval.