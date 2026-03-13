PCB considers digital ticketing option for PSL 11

Pakistani cricket fans pose showing their tickets of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final cricket match, as others stand in a queue outside a bank in Lahore on March 1, 2017. - AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering introducing digital ticketing for selected enclosures during the upcoming 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), scheduled to run from March 26 to May 3, sources told Geo News on Friday.

According to sources, the digital ticketing option is being contemplated for VIP and Premium enclosures at matches in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi.

If implemented, spectators holding tickets for these sections will be able to enter stadiums by simply presenting their tickets online, a move aimed at streamlining the entry process and reducing queues at the venues.

In a separate decision, the PCB has also opted to keep ticket prices highly affordable for this year’s tournament. For the league stage of PSL 11, ticket prices have been set between PKR 300 and PKR 3,000.

The historic 11th edition of the marquee league will feature eight teams, including two new entrants — Pindiz and Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen — competing across 44 matches in a 39-day tournament.

The competition will begin with defending champions Lahore Qalandars taking on Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen at their home ground on March 26.

According to the recently unveiled schedule, each team will play a total of 10 matches in the league stage, with the top four progressing to the playoffs.

The knockout stage will consist of Qualifier 1, the Eliminator and Qualifier 2, followed by the final, which is scheduled to be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on May 3.

The PCB has also allocated a reserve day for the final on May 4.

PSL 11 will feature six double-headers, three of which will be held at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The landmark edition will be played across six venues in Pakistan, with Faisalabad and Peshawar set to host PSL matches for the first time, joining Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.

Among the venues, Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host the highest number of matches (15), followed by Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium with 11. Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium will stage seven matches.

Karachi’s National Bank Stadium will host six fixtures, while four matches will take place at Multan Cricket Stadium.

Meanwhile, Peshawar’s Imran Khan Cricket Stadium will host one match — a day fixture between home side Peshawar Zalmi and Pindiz on March 28.