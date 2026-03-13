Jack Draper's exit sparks controversy at Indian Wells

Jack Draper (GBR) hits a shot during his quarterfinal match against Daniil Medvedev (RUS) in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on Mar 12, 2026. — Reuters

Jack Draper’s Indian Wells title defence ended in controversy as Daniil Medvedev advanced to the semi-finals following a contentious hindrance ruling.

The Briton fell 6-1, 7-5 to the former world number one in a match that left the crowd divided.

The pivotal moment came at 5-5 in the second set when Draper, serving at 0-15, briefly extended his arms during a rally to indicate he believed Medvedev’s forehand had gone long. The rally continued for seven more shots before Medvedev’s backhand hit the net.

Medvedev requested a video review, claiming Draper had committed hindrance, interfering with his play either through movement or noise.

After scrutinising the footage on her tablet, umpire Aurelie Tourte ruled against Draper, stating he ‘did something different in the rally than you would normally do’ and awarded the point to Medvedev.

The decision drew loud boos from the spectators, and Draper soon fell 0-30 on serve.

Despite hitting an ace on the following point, Draper was broken shortly after, allowing Medvedev to close out the match.

The pair shared a polite discussion at the net, with Medvedev apologising: "If you're mad at me, I'm sorry", and Draper responded, "I'm not at all - but I don't think it distracted you enough".

The stadium erupted again in disapproval when Medvedev was announced for the on-court interview.

The match highlighted both Draper’s resilience and the fine margins of modern tennis, with the controversial decision likely to be debated long after the tournament concludes.