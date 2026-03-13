New Zealand coaches Luke Ronchi, Jacob Oram to miss international duty for PSL

The collage of photos shows current New Zealand cricket team coaches and former cricketers Luke Ronchi (left) and Jacob Oram. — AFP

New Zealand's assistant coaches Luke Ronchi and Jacob Oram are set to feature for Islamabad United in the 2026 Pakistan Super League (PSL), despite the tournament clashing with the Black Caps' home T20I series against South Africa in March and their subsequent limited-overs tour of Bangladesh in April.

Ronchi, who serves as New Zealand's batting coach, was appointed head coach of Islamabad United in January, having previously played three seasons for the franchise following his tournament debut in 2017-18.

Jacob Oram, the side's bowling coach, will join him as one of his assistants.

Mike Sandle, New Zealand's performance manager, backed the decision, emphasising the value of overseas experience for the coaching staff.

"This is a great chance for Luke and Jake to further their coaching experience and grow their skills outside of the New Zealand cricket environment," Sandle said.

"Just like our players, our coaches are in demand around the world, and we believe Luke and Jake will not only personally benefit from their time at the PSL, but they will also be able to bring back knowledge and IP that can aid the Black Caps and NZC in the future."

New Zealand are scheduled to host South Africa in a five-match T20I series from 15 to 25 March, while the PSL is set to begin on 26 March.

The Black Caps will then tour Bangladesh for three ODIs and three T20Is, though the fixtures for that tour have yet to be confirmed.

In the absence of Ronchi and Oram, Wellington coach Jonny Bassett-Graham and New Zealand Cricket network coach Graeme Aldridge will step in to support head coach Rob Walter during the South Africa series.

Canterbury's Brendon Donkers will take on responsibilities for the Bangladesh tour.

"It will be great to have Jonny, Graeme and Brendon join the Black Caps, and I'm sure they will get a lot out of their time in the environment and the experience of working alongside our players and support staff," Sandle added.

"Their involvement will naturally help strengthen our high-performance coaching depth, and we hope the coaches themselves will be able to take back some of what they've learned to benefit the domestic set-ups."

It is pertinent to mention that The historic 11th season of the Pakistan Super League will feature an expanded roster of eight teams, including two new franchises, Hyderabad Kingsmen and Pindiz.

The tournament will comprise 44 matches, running from March 26 to May 3.

Defending champions Lahore Qalandars will kick off the tournament against Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen at their home ground on March 26.

Each team will play ten matches in the group stage, with the top four advancing to the playoffs.

The playoff structure includes Qualifier 1, an Eliminator, and Qualifier 2, culminating in the final at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on May 3, with a reserve day scheduled for May 4.

This year's edition will also feature six double-header match days, three of which will be held at Gaddafi Stadium.

For the first time in PSL history, matches will be played across six venues in Pakistan, with Faisalabad and Peshawar joining the roster alongside Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.