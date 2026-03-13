Alexander Zverev becomes fifth player to reach All Masters 1000 semi finals

Alexander Zverev (GER) acknowledges the crowd after his quarterfinal match where he defeated Arthur Fils (FRA) during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on Mar 12, 2026. — Reuters

Alexander Zverev described it as a ‘very special’ moment after becoming only the fifth player in history to reach the semi-finals of all nine ATP Masters 1000 tournaments, following his impressive run at Indian Wells.

The German fourth seed cruised past Frenchman Arthur Fils with a convincing 6-2, 6-3 victory to secure his place in the last four of the California-based event for the first time.

By completing the set of Masters 1000 semi-final appearances, Zverev joins an exclusive group alongside tennis legends Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray.

"It's very special to be one of five players in history to ever do it," Zverev said.

"For sure, yeah, it's something that I'm very proud of."

Zverev has previously claimed titles at five of the nine Masters 1000 events, but a Grand Slam victory has so far eluded him despite three final appearances.

In the semi-finals, Zverev faces world number two Jannik Sinner, a formidable challenge given the Italian’s current form. Sinner, the reigning Wimbledon champion, advanced with ease after a swift 66-minute 6-1, 6-2 triumph over American Learner Tien.

Sinner, who has yet to lift the Indian Wells trophy, is seeking his first title of 2026 after a semi-final exit at the Australian Open and a quarter-final defeat in last month’s Qatar Open.

Meanwhile, Zverev will hope to overturn a five-match losing streak against Sinner and take a significant step towards claiming the prestigious California title.

In the women's draw, world number one Aryna Sabalenka held off Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko to keep her hopes of a first Indian Wells title alive.