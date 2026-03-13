Kyler Murray joins Minnesota Vikings on a one-year deal

An undated picture of Former No. 1 overall pick quarterback Kyler Murray. — Reuters

Former No. 1 overall pick quarterback Kyler Murray has signed a one-year contract with the Minnesota Vikings, the team announced on Thursday, a day after his release from the Arizona Cardinals.

Murray confirmed the move on his X account, posting a photo in Vikings gear with the simple caption, 'Skol'.

Despite Arizona owing him $36.8 million for the 2026 season, Murray will reportedly earn just $1.3 million from Minnesota, the veteran minimum for players with seven or more seasons in the league.

The deal reportedly includes a no-franchise-tag clause, preventing the Vikings from tagging Murray after the 2026 season.

Murray, the 2019 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, has made two Pro Bowls but has struggled in recent seasons.

He played just five games in 2025, finishing the season on injured reserve with a foot injury, completing 962 passing yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions, alongside 173 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown.

He has only completed a full season once since 2024. Across 87 career games, all starts, Murray has a 38-48-1 record, throwing for 20,460 yards, 121 touchdowns and 60 interceptions, with 3,193 rushing yards and 32 scores.

His lone playoff appearance came in a 34-11 wild-card loss to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021.

In Minnesota, Murray will compete with incumbent J.J. McCarthy for the starting quarterback position.

McCarthy, the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, missed the entire 2024 season with a torn meniscus and managed 10 starts in 2025, throwing 11 touchdowns against 12 interceptions while running for 181 yards and four scores.

This signing gives the Vikings a high-profile option at quarterback as they look to stabilise the position for the upcoming season.