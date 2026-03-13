Shai Gilgeous-Alexander breaks Wilt Chamberlain’s historic scoring streak

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander walks down the court after a play against the Boston Celtics during the fourth quarter at Paycom Center on Mar 12, 2026. — Reuters

Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reached a new NBA milestone on Thursday, surpassing the legendary Wilt Chamberlain for the most consecutive games scoring 20 or more points.

With a smooth jumper over Baylor Scheierman, Gilgeous-Alexander extended his streak to 127 games, a record that has stood as one of basketball’s most enduring feats.

The 24-year-old Canadian started cautiously against the Boston Celtics, failing to score in the first half of the opening quarter.

By the end of the first 12 minutes, however, he had 10 points on the board, signalling that the record was imminent.

Gilgeous-Alexander’s consistency is all the more remarkable considering that in 35 of the games within the streak, he did not play in the fourth quarter due to comfortable Thunder leads.

“He puts the work behind it, does it consistently,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said pregame. “He’s a perfectionist when it comes to his craft. He’s got an unbelievably high bar for himself, and yet, he’s incredibly empathic with his teammates.”

Chamberlain’s streak ended only because of an early ejection in what would have been his 127th consecutive 20-point outing, although he went on to add another 92 such games.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished the contest with 35 points, leading the Thunder to a thrilling 104-102 win over Boston. Despite 34 points from Jaylen Brown, it was two clutch free throws from Chet Holmgren with 0.8 seconds remaining that sealed a dramatic victory for Oklahoma City.

This landmark performance cements Gilgeous-Alexander as one of the premier scorers in modern NBA history.