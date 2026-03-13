Midtjylland edge past Nottingham Forest in rain-hit Europa League clash

Midtjylland's Cho Gue-Sung celebrates scoring their first goal against Nottingham Forest on March 12, 2026. — Reuters

NOTTINGHAM: Nottingham Forest suffered a 1-0 home defeat to FC Midtjylland in torrential conditions in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday.

The visitors secured victory late in the match when Cho Gue-sung met a floated cross from Ousmane Diao and guided a header past Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels into the bottom corner with 10 minutes remaining.

Forest had created several chances in the first half despite the worsening weather. Omari Hutchinson forced a diving save from Midtjylland goalkeeper Elias Rafn Olafsson with a powerful strike from outside the area.

Olafsson was called into action again to parry a fierce effort from Ola Aina, while Igor Jesus sent the rebound wide. The Icelandic goalkeeper also tipped over a dangerous attempt from Elliot Anderson as the hosts searched for an opening goal.

Heavy rain after the interval made playing conditions extremely difficult, with standing water visible across the pitch. Midtjylland substitute Valdemar Byskov came close twice in quick succession, first forcing a save from Sels before striking the crossbar from the resulting corner.

Although the rain eased later in the match, the soggy surface continued to disrupt the flow of play. Anderson produced a lively run into the box but could not trouble Olafsson with his shot.

Midtjylland eventually made the breakthrough in the closing stages, leaving Forest with work to do in the second leg as they look to keep their European campaign alive.

It is pertinent to mention that in Thursday's earlier games, Ollie Watkins scored to earn Aston Villa a 1-0 win away to Lille, Bologna and AS Roma played out a 1-1 draw, a late penalty gave Panathinaikos a 1-0 home win over Real Betis, and Porto won 2-1 at VfB Stuttgart.