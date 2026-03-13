Donald Trump says Iran ‘welcome’ at FIFA World Cup but warns over safety

A collage of US President Donald Trump and Iran’s national football team. — Reuters

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Iran’s national football team would be ‘welcome’ to compete at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, but advised the team not to participate for their own safety.

Writing on the social media platform Truth Social, Trump stated that while Iran was technically welcome at the tournament, he did not believe it was appropriate for the team to attend due to security concerns.

His remarks came amid heightened tensions following recent US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran.

Iran’s national team quickly responded on social media, emphasising that participation in the World Cup is governed by FIFA, not by any individual country.

The statement emphasised that Iran had qualified for the tournament through strong performances and insisted that no nation had the authority to exclude them from the global competition.

"The World Cup is a historic and international event and its governing body is FIFA -- not any individual country. Iran's national team, with strength and a series of decisive victories achieved by the brave sons of Iran, was among the first teams to qualify for this major tournament," the statement said.

"Certainly no one can exclude Iran's national team from the World Cup. The only country that could be excluded is one that merely carries the title of "host" yet lacks the ability to provide security for the teams participating in this global event".

Iran is scheduled to face New Zealand on June 15th in Inglewood, California, before playing Belgium on June 21 and Egypt on June 26 in Seattle during the group stage.

However, Iran’s sports minister Ahmad Donyamali said on Wednesday that the team might not participate in the tournament following the recent attacks on the country.

The United States will host the tournament alongside Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19. Despite an existing travel ban on Iran, athletes and coaches remain exempt, meaning the Iranian team would still be permitted to enter the country.