National T20 Cup 2026: Imam, Ismaeel star as Multan Region thrash Karachi Blues

Multan Region’s opening batters Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Naeem share a fist bump during their National T20 Cup 2026 match against Karachi Region Blues at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium in Peshawar on March 12, 2026. – PCB

PESHAWAR: A commanding half-century from captain Imam-ul-Haq and a devastating bowling display by Mohammad Ismaeel powered Multan Region to a comprehensive 74-run victory over Karachi Blues in the National T20 Cup on Thursday.

The win, secured at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium, marks their second successive triumph in the tournament.

Opting to bat first, Multan Region posted a formidable total of 201-6 from their 20 overs.

The foundation was laid by an explosive 70-run opening partnership between Imam and Muhammad Naeem. Naeem was the aggressor early on, smashing 39 from just 25 deliveries, including seven fours and a six, before being dismissed by Asad Akhtar.

Skipper Imam then found another able partner in Bismillah Khan, and the pair added a further 70 runs for the third wicket.

Imam brought up his fifty in style, anchoring the innings with a fluent knock of 71 off 40 balls, decorated with nine fours and two sixes. Bismillah provided excellent support with a rapid 34 from 23 deliveries, featuring two fours and a six.

The innings was given late impetus by Waseem Akram, who remained unbeaten on a blistering 22 from just eight balls, hitting three fours and a six. For Karachi Blues, pacer Shahnawaz Dahani was the pick of the bowlers, claiming two wickets.

Set a daunting target of 202, the Karachi Blues’ chase never truly gained momentum. They were eventually bowled out for a paltry 127 in just 15.4 overs.

Opener Usman Khan top-scored with a spirited 43 off 23 balls, but found little support from the other end as wickets tumbled at regular intervals.

The architect of Karachi’s collapse was left-arm spinner Mohammad Ismaeel, who returned impressive figures of 3?25 in his three overs.

He received excellent support from Arafat Minhas, who picked up two wickets, while five other Multan bowlers – Waseem Akram, Sirajuddin, Amir Yamin, Moheer Saeed and Muhammad Naeem – chipped in with a wicket apiece to seal a resounding victory for Multan Region.