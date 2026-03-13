London Spirit coach reacts to signings of Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq in The Hundred 2026

The collage of photos shows Pakistan spinners Abrar Ahmed (left) and Usman Tariq. — ECB/AFP

LONDON: Zimbabwean cricket legend and London Spirit head coach Andy Flower has welcomed the selection of Pakistani spinners Abrar Ahmed and Usman Tariq in The Hundred draft, describing their acquisition as a significant positive for the tournament’s credibility.

The 2026 player draft, held on Thursday at the iconic Piccadilly Lights in London, saw Birmingham Phoenix secure leg-spinner Usman Tariq for £140,000, making him the first Pakistani player to be picked.

He was quickly followed by Abrar Ahmed, who was snapped up by the IPL-backed franchise Sunrisers Leeds for a substantial £190,000 after a bidding war with Trent Rockets.

Speaking to a British sports platform, Flower praised the transparent recruitment process that facilitated their inclusion.

He emphasised that the presence of Pakistani cricketers not only adds quality and balance to the competition but also serves as a testament to its inclusivity.

“It is a really good thing that Usman Tariq was signed, and then Abrar Ahmed by Sunrisers Leeds,” said the 57-year-old coach.

“It is a really good thing for the tournament. Pakistan players are highly talented and we want a fair and equitable process, and this is good evidence of that. I enjoyed watching that process,” he added.

The acquisition of Abrar Ahmed by Sunrisers Leeds, a franchise owned by Kavya Maran and affiliated with the Indian Premier League (IPL), marked a particularly notable moment.

The franchise's significant investment in a Pakistani international highlighted the break from traditional commercial rivalries, focusing purely on cricketing talent.

However, the draft proved to be a mixed day for other Pakistani stars. Pace spearhead Haris Rauf, all-rounder Shadab Khan and batter Saim Ayub all went unsold in their respective rounds.

The trio remained without a team even after the final round of the draft, which allowed franchises to select from the remaining pool of players.

Despite the opportunity for sides to claim them, none of the eight teams opted to secure their services.

In a late blow to the competition, Pakistan’s ODI captain Shaheen Shah Afridi was among five high-profile overseas players to withdraw from the draft.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Thursday that Afridi had pulled out, alongside Quinton de Kock, Sunil Narine, AM Ghazanfar and Peter Siddle, just hours before the bidding was due to commence.

The 2026 edition of The Hundred is scheduled to run from 21 July to 16 August.

The tournament will kick off with a high-profile London derby as MI London (formerly Oval Invincibles) take on Sunrisers Leeds (formerly Northern Superchargers) at The Oval.