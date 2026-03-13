PSL 11 trophy tour kicks off in Karachi

'Infinity' trophy for PSL 11 pictured at the Quaid-e-Azam Mausoleum in Karachi on March 12, 2026. — PSL

KARACHI: The highly anticipated trophy tour of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 got underway here on Sunday, fueling the excitement among passionate fans as the tournament enters a new era with the addition of two new teams.

According to the details, the PSL 11 trophy tour formally got underway when it made its "first stop" at the Quaid-e-Azam Mausoleum earlier today, where a special photoshoot of the silverware was also done.

The trophy, named "Infinity", will now be taken to Hyderabad on Friday, where it is scheduled to be showcased at Niaz Stadium and several other locations across the city.

The PSL 11 trophy will also be taken to other major cities of the country as part of its promotional tour.

For the unversed, the glittering silverware was unveiled here at the National Bank Stadium on Wednesday, while the marquee league also shared the first look at the silverware by posting a 47-second video on its social media platforms, showcasing the crafting process.

The trophy has an elegant and modern design, featuring a tall, sleek golden structure that rises from a round base.

The central body is decorated with sparkling stones or crystals arranged in vertical patterns, giving the trophy a glittering appearance when illuminated. Two curved golden arms extend upward from the sides, meeting near the top.

At the summit of the trophy is a striking crescent and star, a design element inspired by the crescent and star of Pakistan's national flag.

The crescent is studded with small crystals, while a polished metallic star sits slightly above it, creating a symbolic and visually striking crown.

The base of the trophy is gold-plated and mounted on a black cylindrical pedestal that displays PSL branding.

The historic 11th edition of the marquee league will see eight teams, including two new entrants, Pindiz and Hyderabad Kingsmen, competing across 44 matches from March 26 to May 3.

PSL 11 will get underway with defending champions Lahore Qalandars locking horns with Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen at their home ground on March 26.