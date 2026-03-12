Usama Mir breaks Sohail Tanvir's 17-year-old T20 record

Sialkot's Usama Mir (left) celebrates taking a wicket during their National T20 Cup match against Lahore Blues at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium in Peshawar on March 12, 2026. — PCB

PESHAWAR: Leg-spinner Usama Mir on Thursday broke compatriot pacer Sohail Tanvir's record of the best bowling figures by a Pakistan player in T20s.

Mir returned sensational bowling figures of 6/8 and led Sialkot to a massive 110-run victory over Lahore Blues in the recently concluded National T20 Cup 2026 match here at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium.

His 6/8 is now the best bowling figures by a Pakistan player in T20s, surpassing the previous best of 6/14 by Tanvir, which he registered for Rajasthan Royals against Chennai Super Kings during the inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL) season in 2008.

The elusive list further features former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir and national all-rounder Faheem Ashraf, who have also taken six-wicket hauls in their respective T20 careers.

Best bowling figures by a Pakistani in T20s

Usama Mir (Sialkot) – 6/8 against Lahore Blues in 2026 Sohail Tanvir (Rajasthan Royals) – 6/14 against Chennai Super Kings in 2008 Mohammad Imran (Peshawar) – 6/16 against Rawalpindi in 2023 Mohammad Amir (Khulna Tigers) – 6/17 against Rajshahi Royals in 2020 Faheem Ashraf (Islamabad United) – 6/19 against Lahore Qalandars in 2019

Overall, Mir's brilliance 6/8 helped him secure joint-ninth position in the list of best bowling figures in T20s, led by Bhutan's Sonam Yeshey, who bagged eight wickets for just seven runs against Myanmar in December last year.

His bowling exploits helped Sialkot book Lahore Blues for a modest 100 in 14.2 overs while defending a massive 211-run target and thus clinched a rampant 110-run victory.

Usama Mir was adjudged the Player of the Match for playing a pivotal role in Sialkot's victory with his bowling outburst.