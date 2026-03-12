Quetta Gladiators, Multan Sultans trade players ahead of PSL 11

Quetta Gladiators' Khurram Shahzad (centre) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their PSL 10 match against Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 29, 2026. — PCB

KARACHI: 2021 champions Multan Sultans brought in Ahmed Daniyal and Jahanzaib Sultan for Faisal Akram and Arafat Minhas on the first day of the trade window for the highly-anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11, scheduled to run from March 26 to May 3.

Daniyal was retained in the Gold category by Sultans, formerly Sialkot Stallionz, ahead of the historic PSL players auction, during which they had roped in Jahanzaib for Rs6 million.

The Gladiators, on the other hand, had picked Faisal and Arafat for Rs12.5 million and Rs11 million, respectively.

Meanwhile, the two franchises have swapped the four players, making tweaks to their respective squads for the landmark 11th edition of the marquee league, which will feature eight teams for the first time since its inception in 2016.

The development came just hours after the marquee league announced opening the trade window until March 18.

During the trade window, the eight participating franchises will be permitted player trades in accordance with the tournament regulations and salary cap rules, primarily being the Player for Player trade, Player for Money trade and Player for Player and Money trade.

As per the Player for Player trade, two franchises can swap players, boasting similar salary caps, with each other, while the Player for Money trade permits a side to trade a player in return for an agreed financial amount.

Meanwhile, according to the Player for Player and Money trade, franchises may exchange players, with one of whom also receiving an agreed financial amount as part of the trade.

Notably, all eight franchises are obliged to complete the trades within their respective salary cap, which will only be finalised following the approval from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Squads

Quetta Gladiators: Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Hasan Nawaz, Shamyl Hussain and Spencer Johnson (Direct Signing), Rilee Rossouw, Ahmed Daniyal, Jahanzaib Sultan, Jahandad Khan, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Wasim Akram Jnr, Khan Zaib, Bismillah Khan, Saqib Khan, Brett Hampton, Sam Harper, Bevon Jacobs, Saud Shakeel, Ben McDermott and Tom Curran.

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Faisal Akram, Saad Masood, Steve Smith (Direct Signing), Arafat Minhas, Sahibzada Farhan, Ashton Turner (c), Peter Siddle, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lachlan Shaw, Delano Potgieter, Josh Phillippe, Shan Masood, Momin Qamar, Muhammad Awais Zafar and Muhammad Shahzad.