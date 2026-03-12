Erling Haaland's agent denies claims of Barcelona move talk

Manchester City's Erling Haaland during the warm-up before the Champions League match against AS Monaco at Stade Louis II in Monaco on October 1, 2025. — Reuters

Erling Haaland's agent, Rafaela Pimenta, has denied the claims of potential talks over his client’s move to Barcelona from Manchester City.

Barca presidential hopeful Victor Font claimed that he was negotiating a "preferential option" to rope in Haaland should the striker decide to leave City.

However, Haaland’s agent said the player is happy at the Premier League club where he recently renewed his contract until 2034.

"We have a lot of respect and admiration for Barcelona, but there hasn't been any contact whatsoever regarding a potential transfer," Pimenta told La Sexta on Thursday.

"The player renewed his contract a few months ago, he's very happy at Manchester City.

"Everything is going very well for him and we really have nothing to discuss about a transfer when everything is so good at City."

Font, who is a candidate for the Barcelona presidency, claimed earlier that he is optimistic about Haaland and that he will bid to sign him should he be elected.

Font is up against the incumbent Joan Laporta in the polls, and the electoral process will take place on Sunday.

"Haaland is one of the best strikers in the world right now, no doubt," Font told SER Catalunya when asked about a possible deal.

“In the short-term he's not [a possible signing]. He signed a long-term deal last year, but I personally am convinced that these contracts of 10 years or whatever, it's difficult that they're fulfilled.

"So we have to be prepared for when players of this talent [become available]. He's spoken about his love of Spain. I remember Pep [Guardiola's] City playing here against Xavi [Hernández's] Barça and Erling saying he loved Camp Nou.”