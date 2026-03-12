National T20 Cup: Usama Mir takes six as Sialkot humble Lahore Blues

Sialkot's Usama Mir (second from left) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their National T20 Cup match against Lahore Blues at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium in Peshawar on March 12, 2026. — PCB

PESHAWAR: Usama Mir's economical bowling figures of 6/8 led Sialkot to a massive 110-run victory over Lahore Blues in the 11th match of the National T20 Cup 2026 here at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Lahore Blues captain Saad Nasim's decision to field first backfired as the seven-time champions racked up a formidable total of 210/4 in their 20 overs, courtesy of Abdullah Shafique's half-century.

Abdullah top-scored for Sialkot with a blistering 57 off 31 deliveries, studded with six fours and three sixes.

The top-order batter was also involved in an 80-run partnership for the third wicket with Hasan Nawaz, who made an ample contribution with a 28-ball 41, comprising three fours and two sixes.

Following their dismissals in quick succession, the middle-order duo of Ahsan Hafeez Bhatti and Mohsin Riaz ensured an equally dominant finish by knitting an unbeaten 76-run partnership.

Bhatti was the core aggressor of the stand, making a swashbuckling 47 not out from just 17 balls, laced with five fours and three sixes, while Mohsin made an anchoring 26-ball 30.

For Lahore Blues, Mohammad Rizwan and Hunain Shah bagged two wickets each.

Set to chase a daunting 211-run target, Lahore Blues' batting unit could accumulate 100 runs before getting bowled out in 14.2 overs.

Wicketkeeper batter Hamza Zahoor remained the top-scorer for Lahore Blues with a 23-ball 37, followed by opener Umar Siddiq, who made 31 off as many deliveries.

Besides them, none of the Lahore Blues' batters could amass double figures against Sialkot's bowling attack, led by Pakistan international Mir, who bagged six wickets for just eight runs in his 3.2 overs to be adjudged the Player of the Match.

Mir was supported by fellow Pakistan international Sufiyan Muqeem, who made two scalps, while Mohammad Ali and Bhatti chipped in with one apiece.

The 110-run victory marked Sialkot's first in their second appearance and lifted them to the second position in Group B standings of the ongoing National T20 Cup with two points, pushing down Karachi Blues and Multan, who also have as many points each.