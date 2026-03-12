Frank Warren shares verdict on Oleksandr Usyk vs Rico Verhoeven

An undated photo of the undefeated heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. — Instagram/usykaa

Boxing Promoter Frank Warren is not happy with Oleksandr Usyk fighting Rico Verhoeven.

Two-time undisputed heavyweight champion Usyk is set to make his long-awaited boxing return on May 23 in Giza, Egypt, where he will defend his WBC title against kickboxing great Rico Verhoeven.

The Ukrainian boxer has been allowed by the WBC for a voluntary defence of its belt before taking on his mandatory challenger, Agit Kabayel.

Usyk, who currently holds the WBA, WBC and IBF belts, has not entered the ring since stopping Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium in July.

Sharing his thoughts on Rico vs Usyk, Warren said he “don’t like” the fight.

He added that Oleksandr Usyk should have fought mandatory challengers Fabio Wardley and Kabayel.

Oleksandr vacated the WBO title instead of fighting Wardley, the boxer who is Warren’s client.

“I don’t like. I’ll tell you straight. He should have fought Fabio (Wardley); that’s what he should have done, and he didn’t do that,” Warren said.

“The next thing he should have done was fight Agit Kabayel. That’s who he’s got to fight next, for the WBC title. He’s got to defend that title, and we’re be pushing for that.

“He (Usyk) put out the three fights he’d like to make, and I have no problems with those fights. But if he wants to do those fights, he’s gonna have to vacate the WBC title, because Agit’s been there for a long time waiting.”