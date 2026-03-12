Jake Paul ready to sign Jon Jones for MMA promotion

Ronda Rousey (left), Jake Paul (centre) and Gina Carano pose at a press conference for their upcoming MMA featherweight bout at Intuit Dome in Inglewood. — Reuters

Jake Paul is open to signing Jon Jones for his Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) if the heavyweight leaves the UFC.

Paul is on the way to becoming a direct rival to UFC when he promotes his first MMA show.

Ronda Rousey, Gina Carano, and Francis Ngannou have already put pen to paper to compete at Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions event on May 16.

Jake Paul was asked if he would sign Jones during a press scrum on Tuesday.

‘The Problem Child’ said he will pay Jon Jones well if he decides to join him and leave UFC.

“Yeah, 100 percent,” Paul said when asked if he’s interested in working with the former two-weight UFC champion.

“Jon, you are always welcome to come over to MVP.

“We’ll get it popping, and we’ll get you paid what you deserve.”

Jones asked to be released from his contract with the elite MMA promotion UFC after falling out with Dana White last weekend.

The 38-year-old American MMA legend was shockingly left off the UFC White House event on June 14.

White insisted that Jones was never considered for the Card due to his history with UFC, as he had previously flaked several times on fights and the fact that he has arthritis in his hip.

Jones accused Dana White of lying before claiming that he said no to a ‘lowball’ offer to fight Alex Pereira on the card.

Jones announced his retirement in 2025, only to take it back shortly after. “Bones” was even ready for a wrestling match with his long-time rival, Daniel Cormier, before being diagnosed with arthritis in his left hip.