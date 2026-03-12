Trade window for PSL 11 opened for one week

Lahore Qalandars' Kusal Perera plays a shot during the PSL 10 final against Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 25, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: The trade window for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 has been opened until March 18, just a week before the commencement of the eight-team tournament.

During the trade window, the eight participating franchises will be permitted player trades in accordance with the tournament regulations and salary cap rules, primarily being the Player for Player trade, Player for Money trade and Player for Player and Money trade.

As per the Player for Player trade, two franchises can swap players, boasting similar salary caps, with each other, while the Player for Money trade permits a side to trade a player in return for an agreed financial amount.

Meanwhile, according to the Player for Player and Money trade, franchises may exchange players, with one of whom also receiving an agreed financial amount as part of the trade.

Notably, all eight franchises are obliged to complete the trades within their respective salary cap, which will only be finalised following the approval from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The marquee league further announced giving Multan Sultans an exemption by granting them an incremental PKR 1.2 crore increase in their salary cap, besides permitting them to increase their squad size to 22 with two additional signings, following the approval of the remaining participating teams, in light of their late ownership change.

"Due to the exceptional circumstances under which Multan Sultans were acquired, the franchise with the approval of the other teams has been granted an incremental PKR 1.2 crore increase in their salary cap, along with permission to make two additional signings, taking their maximum squad size to 22 players, although they will, like other teams be limited to a matchday squad size of 20 players," the PSL said in a statement.

For the unversed, 2021 champions Multan Sultans were supposed to miss the upcoming 11th edition of the marquee league as the franchise was rebranded to Pindiz after being acquired by Walee Technologies in the star-studded auction held last month.

Gohar Shah's CD Ventures, which remained as Walee Technologies' closest rival at the auction for Sultans, then made a late twist by acquiring majority shares of Sialkot Stallionz, one of the two new PSL teams auctioned in January this year.

After acquiring the franchise for a whopping Rs200 million last week, CD Ventures rebranded the franchise to Multan Sultans.