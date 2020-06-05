PCB hands out 'significantly improved' contracts to women's team

Bismah Maroof has been retained women's team captain and also receives a promotion to Category A.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) retained Bismah Maroof and gave sizable raises to its women's team as it announced the list of centrally contracted players for the 2020-21 season.

Left-arm spinner Anam Amin and middle-order batter Omaima Sohail are the new entries in what was described as a "significantly improved, enhanced and performance-based list", which will come into effect from July 1.



Maroof, Javeria Khan and Diana Baig are the three players to get promotions.

The nine central contracts see an increase of 33 per cent in the monthly retainers of the Category A players, while players in Category B and C will receive 30 and 25 per cent raises respectively.

Separately the PCB has introduced emerging contract list.

The nine-player list includes 16-year-old Syeda Aroob Shah, 15-year-old Ayesha Naseem, 22-year-old Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Fatima Sana, Kainat Hafeez, Najiha Alvi, Rameen Shamim, Saba Nazir and Sadia Iqbal.

In a significant boost for domestic cricketers, the match fee and event prize money have been increased by 100 per cent, while daily allowances have been increased by 50 per cent.

In addition, the PCB has decided to retain Maroof as captain till the end of the 2020-21 season. However, it has also been decided not to renew the contract of head coach Iqbal Imam who will now resume his duties in the high performance set-up.

“On behalf of the selection committee, I would like to congratulate all the players who have received the central contracts," Urooj Mumtaz, the chair of women's selection committee, announced.



"We had to take some tough decisions and would like to emphasise and encourage those who have missed out to take this as an opportunity to improve their game and make a strong comeback," she said.

"An overall performance-based review will take place six months into the contracts, primarily to motivate the players to continue to excel, eliminating the element of complacency."

Mumtaz also spoke about the emerging category list and said that it would act as an incentive for players to perform well.

"I am extremely delighted to announce the emerging contract category. Nine players have been included, comprising of talented individuals who have showcased their skill on the international and domestic stage, along with those future prospects who are on the fringes of the national circuit," she said.

"The addition of this category will incentivise players to remain dedicated to the game, importantly increasing the pool of players and creating a competitive environment at the junior level.”

Women’s central contract list 2020-21:

Category A: Bismah Maroof and Javeria Khan

Category B: Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig and Sidra Nawaz

Category C: Anam Amin, Nahida Khan, Nida Dar and Omaima Sohail.

Women’s emerging contract list 2020-21: Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Kainat Hafeez, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Najiha Alvi, Rameen Shamim, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal and Syeda Aroob Shah

