Max Verstappen claims ‘FIA and we are working towards something’

Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen (1) during media availabilities at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit in Las Vegas on November 19, 2025. — Reuters

Max Verstappen has denied the rumours of leaving Formula 1 and said that he is working with the governing body, FIA, to improve “everything.”

The four-time world champion is among the drivers who are not happy with the new rules of F1 and accompanying cars.

In pre-season testing, Max compared the cars to being like “Formula E on steroids”, and also criticised the Australian GP.

The criticism from Verstappen sparked fears that the driver may threaten to retire.

"I am a bit conflicted, because I don't really enjoy to drive the car but I do enjoy working with the team," Red Bull's Verstappen said.

"I don't want to leave [F1] but I also hope of course it gets better. I have had discussions with F1 and the [governing body] FIA and we are working towards something that will hopefully improve everything."

Max Verstappen will compete in the 24 Hours of Nuerburgring in May with his own Mercedes GT3 sportscar team and Red Bull backing.

Verstappen has already competed in several sportscar races and has previous experience on the Nuerburgring Nordschleife track.

The Dutch 28-year-old will share driving duties with Austrian Lucas Auer, Andorran Jules Gounon and Spaniard Daniel Juncadella in a Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen Racing car carrying his familiar F1 number three.

Mercedes AMG Motorsport said Verstappen would also take part in a preparation race at the Nuerburgring on March 21 after it was rescheduled to ensure he could participate between F1 races in China and Japan.