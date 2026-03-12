West Indies cricketer Javon Searles provisionally suspended

Javon Searles of Trinbago Knight Riders bowls during the Caribbean Premier League against Guyana Amazon Warriors at Queen's Park Oval on September 30, 2019 in Port of Spain, Trinidad And Tobago. — CPL T20

West Indies' fast-bowling allrounder Javon Searles alongside Chitranjan Rathod, the owner of the Titans franchise and team official Trevon Griffith, have been provisionally suspended from all cricket.

The trio have been charged with breaching anti-corruption codes in connection with the 2023-24 Bim10 tournament held in Barbados.

The charges have been brought by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Cricket West Indies (CWI) under their respective anti-corruption codes.

All three individuals face charges linked to the Bim10 tournament, which falls under the jurisdiction of the CWI anti-corruption code. \

In addition, Griffith has been charged with a separate offence relating to international matches under the ICC anti-corruption code.

Rathod faces three charges under the CWI code, while Searles faces four. Griffith has been charged with four offences under the CWI code and one under the ICC code.

The charges against the three men include breaching article 2.1.1 of the CWI code, which concerns fixing, contriving to fix, or otherwise improperly influencing the result, progress, conduct, or other aspects of matches in the Bim10 tournament.

They are also accused of breaching article 2.1.4, which involves soliciting, instructing, encouraging, or facilitating players and support personnel to commit offences under the CWI code.

Furthermore, they face charges under article 2.4.4 for failing or refusing to co-operate with a reasonable investigation by the designated anti-corruption official.

Searles and Griffith have additionally been charged with breaching article 2.4.2 of the CWI code for allegedly failing to disclose details of any approaches or invitations to engage in conduct that would breach the code.

Griffith faces a further charge under article 2.4.7 of the ICC code for allegedly obstructing the Anti-Corruption Unit's investigation.

This charge relates to concealing or tampering with information that may have been relevant to the investigation or could have led to the discovery of evidence of corrupt conduct.

The individuals have been given 14 days from March 11, 2026, to respond to the charges.

In a statement, the ICC confirmed that these charges are part of a broader investigation that previously saw United States batter Aaron Jones charged with five breaches of the ICC and CWI anti-corruption codes.

The ICC added that it would make no further comment while the disciplinary proceedings are ongoing.

Searles has represented the West Indies Under-19s and played for Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League between 2014 and 2019. He also featured in the Indian Premier League for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2018.