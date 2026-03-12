Multan Sultans sign two Pakistani pacers for PSL 11

Arshad Iqbal celebrates after taking the wicket of Multan Sultans' captain Mohammad Rizwan during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) match between Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi on March 10, 2023. — AFP

KARACHI: Multan Sultans have moved to strengthen their bowling department by signing two promising Pakistani fast bowlers, Muhammad Ismail and Arshad Iqbal, ahead of the 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), scheduled to run from March 26 to May 3.

The franchise confirmed the acquisition of the pace duo via their official social media channels on Thursday.

Team owner Gohar Shah expressed his enthusiasm for integrating local talent from South Punjab into the squad, underscoring the franchise's dedication to player development.

"Ismail is one of the best pace prospects in Pakistan at the moment. Under the guidance of Saud Khan, he will grow and go on to do big things. We are so happy to have another South Punjab player in our ranks who knows what it means to play for us," Shah stated.

He also commended the second addition, Arshad Iqbal, for his resilience and strong character.

"Arshad's profile is exactly the type of person we need. The resolve he's shown to come back from a stress fracture and then to go out and impress in the domestic season... it's precisely the mindset that we want to work with," he added.

Following his signing, Arshad Iqbal shared his excitement about returning to the PSL. Iqbal, who has previously featured for Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi, is eager to make his mark.

"I am very excited to be back in the PSL. I had a really good domestic season and I want to build on that and show everyone what I can do on the big stage. I am grateful for this opportunity," Iqbal said.

Young pace sensation Ismail also voiced his commitment to the franchise.

"I will not let Multan Sultans down. I cannot wait to show what I can do. I am very grateful for the faith shown in me by Multan Sultans," Ismail stated.

Ismail, hailing from Sahiwal, boasts an impressive record in first-class cricket, claiming 99 wickets in 26 matches at an economy rate of 3.93.

In his brief T20 career so far, he has taken 11 wickets in just five games with an economy of 8.29. He is poised to make his PSL debut in the upcoming tournament.

Arshad Iqbal brings prior PSL experience to the side, having played 24 matches in the league and taken 25 wickets at an economy rate of 9.22.

The historic 11th season of the Pakistan Super League will feature an expanded roster of eight teams, including two new franchises, Hyderabad Kingsmen and Pindiz.

The tournament will comprise 44 matches, running from March 26 to May 3.

Defending champions Lahore Qalandars will kick off the tournament against Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen at their home ground on March 26.

Each team will play ten matches in the group stage, with the top four advancing to the playoffs.

The playoff structure includes Qualifier 1, an Eliminator, and Qualifier 2, culminating in the final at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on May 3, with a reserve day scheduled for May 4.

This year's edition will also feature six double-header match days, three of which will be held at Gaddafi Stadium.

For the first time in PSL history, matches will be played across six venues in Pakistan, with Faisalabad and Peshawar joining the roster alongside Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.