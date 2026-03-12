South Africa, West Indies squads head home after T20 World Cup conclusion

West Indies captain Shai Hope (right) and South Africa captain Aiden Markram at the toss ahead of their Super Eights match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 here on Thursday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 26, 2026. — ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that the final groups of players and support staff from South Africa and the West Indies have safely departed following the conclusion of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

In the last 24 hours, the remaining 29 members of the South African contingent and the final 16 from the West Indies squad have boarded flights bound for their home countries.

Their departure marks the end of a meticulously managed logistical operation, conducted under exceptionally difficult global travel circumstances.

Throughout the process, the ICC’s operations and logistics teams worked in close coordination with governments, airlines, charter companies, airport authorities, and member boards.

Their efforts were aimed at navigating numerous operational setbacks caused by the shifting international travel landscape.

The organisation’s singular focus was to secure the safe return of all players and staff, which required constant adaptation as conditions evolved.

The ICC has extended its thanks to Cricket South Africa, Cricket West Indies, and all squad members for their cooperation.

Gratitude was also expressed to ICC staff who worked around the clock to ensure that players, officials, and their families could make the journey home safely.