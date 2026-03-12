Pakistan-Zimbabwe home white-ball series likely to be rescheduled

Pakistan pacer Wasim Jr (right) pictured while bowling during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 match against Zimbabwe at Perth Stadium in Perth on October 27 2022. — ICC

LAHORE: The upcoming white-ball series between Pakistan and Zimbabwe, originally scheduled for April-May this year, is set to be rescheduled due to overlapping commitments in the international cricket calendar, sources told Geo News on Thursday.

According to the Future Tours Programme, Zimbabwe were scheduled to visit Pakistan for three One-Day Internationals and three T20ls during this window.

However, with the Pakistan Super League (PSL) occupying the April slot and the national team travelling to Bangladesh for a two-match Test series in May, hosting the visitors within the original timeframe has become unfeasible.

Discussions between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Zimbabwe Cricket are now underway to identify a suitable window for the series.

"Both boards are in constant communication to find a mutually workable window," a PCB insider . "The priority is to ensure that all three formats – the PSL, the Bangladesh Tests, and the Zimbabwe series – are accommodated without compromising on any commitments."

The source added that while the focus is on rescheduling the series for later this year, extending it to the next calendar year remains a secondary option if an appropriate window cannot be secured in the coming months.

Pakistan's tour of Bangladesh is set to conclude on May 20, following which they are scheduled to host Australia for a three-match ODI series at the end of May. This further compresses the available window for the Zimbabwe series in the immediate future.

Both boards are expected to finalise fresh dates following the ongoing discussions, with an official announcement likely in the coming weeks.