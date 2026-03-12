Jack Draper stuns Novak Djokovic in epic comeback at Indian Wells masters

Jack Draper (GBR) shakes hands with Novak Djokovic (SRB) after winning his his fourth round match in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells on Mar 11, 2026. — Reuters

Britain’s Jack Draper produced a remarkable comeback to defeat 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic and book his place in the fourth round of the Indian Wells Masters in a dramatic encounter lasting two hours and 35 minutes.

The defending champion recovered from losing the opening set to claim a hard-fought 4–6, 6–4, 7–6 (7–5) victory in what he described as a “real physical battle”.

The win marks one of the biggest moments of Draper’s season as he continues his return from an eight-month spell disrupted by an arm injury.

Djokovic, a five-time champion at Indian Wells, had beaten Draper in their only previous meeting at Wimbledon in 2021. The Serbian started strongly once again, winning 87 per cent of points on his first serve to secure the opening set.

However, Draper responded impressively in the second set, raising his level and forcing a decider.

The contest intensified with long rallies, including a gruelling 26-shot exchange early in the third set, which Djokovic eventually won. Despite the effort, the rally appeared to drain the Serbian’s energy.

Draper seized the opportunity, breaking Djokovic’s serve and moving close to victory. Although he was broken while serving for the match at 5–4, the Briton kept his composure in the tie-break to seal a memorable win.

Afterwards, Draper admitted defeating one of his childhood idols was “mind-blowing”.

“I’ve watched him since I was a kid,” he said. “To come here after time off the court and win matches like that is huge for me.”

Draper will now face former world number one Daniil Medvedev in the quarter-finals, while fellow Briton Cameron Norrie meets world number one Carlos Alcaraz.