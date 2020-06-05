Test cricketer Taufeeq Umar announces full recovery from the novel coronavirus. Photo: AFP

Former opening batsman Taufeeq Umar has fully recovered from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Umar, a left-handed batsman, had announced last month of testing positive for the virus and subsequently gone into isolation at home.

"After spending two weeks in isolation my test reports have come negative," he told Geo Super.

"Allah has been very kind to me. I am completely healthy.

"Everyone must take care of themselves and follow precautionary measures."

Umar played 44 Tests and 22 ODIs for Pakistan in a career spanning 14 years. Although not retired officially, he last played for Pakistan in 2014 and in domestic circuit in 2018.

The highlight of his career was his 236-run knock against Sri Lanka in 2011 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Former cricketer Taufeeq Umar recovers from coronavirus