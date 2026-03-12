Stephen Curry sidelined as Golden State Warriors extend injury absence

An undated picture if Golden State Warriors on Feb 22, 2026. — Reuters

The Golden State Warriors have ruled out star guard Stephen Curry for at least another 10 days as he continues to recover from a persistent right knee issue, the team confirmed on Wednesday.

The decision means Curry will miss at least five more games, extending his absence to 20 consecutive matches in the National Basketball Association.

The 36-year-old has been dealing with patellofemoral pain syndrome, commonly known as 'runner’s knee', which causes swelling and discomfort around the kneecap.

Despite the setback, there has been some progress in Curry’s rehabilitation. The four-time NBA champion has recently resumed on-court activities, marking a key step in his recovery process.

Team sources say the guard remains highly motivated to return before the end of the regular season and help push the Warriors into the play-in tournament.

However, Curry has described the injury as ‘unpredictable’ after experiencing multiple setbacks since the problem first emerged during an individual workout in Minneapolis on 24 January. He initially hoped to return shortly after the All-Star break but had to scale back his training when his knee did not respond as expected.

The Warriors’ recent form has added urgency to his recovery. The team has lost three straight games, including defeats to the Chicago Bulls and the Utah Jazz, slipping to a 32-33 record. They have dropped below the Los Angeles Clippers into ninth place in the Western Conference standings.

Curry is set to miss upcoming games against the Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks, Washington Wizards, Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons as the Warriors attempt to remain in the play-in race.