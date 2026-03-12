Bradley Chubb joins Buffalo Bills on three-year deal

An undated picture of veteran linebacker Bradley Chubb. — Instagram/astronaut

The Buffalo Bills have bolstered their pass rush by signing veteran linebacker Bradley Chubb to a three-year contract worth $43.5 million, with the potential to reach $52.5 million, including $29 million guaranteed, according to Chubb’s agent, Erik Burkhardt.

Chubb, 29, was officially released by the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday, allowing him to join their AFC East rivals.

The move reunites him with the Bills’ defensive unit, which already features Joey Bosa, another high-profile pass rusher signed last year in an effort to strengthen the team’s pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Bosa, who is now a free agent, recorded five sacks for Buffalo in 2025.

Chubb had a productive season with Miami, leading the team with 8.5 sacks across all 17 games. He also served as a team captain and earned the local media’s ‘Good Guy’ award for his professionalism and consistent availability.

Originally drafted fifth overall by the Denver Broncos in 2018, Chubb was traded to Miami in 2022 in exchange for a first-round pick, alongside a five-year, $110 million extension.

He posted a double-digit sack season in 2023 but suffered a severe right knee injury in Week 17, involving a torn ACL, meniscus, and patellar tendon.

Despite a 10.5% pressure rate in 2025, the third highest of his career, he faced increased double-teaming and posted a career-low 7.8% pass rush win rate.

With 48 career sacks, Chubb brings experience and talent to the Bills, although injury concerns and a $31 million cap hit led Miami to part ways with the eight-year NFL veteran as he approaches 30.