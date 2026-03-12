UCL: Federico Valverde's hat-trick powers Real Madrid past Manchester City

Real Madrid's Federico Valverde celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates against Manchester City in UEFA Champions League on March 11, 2026. — Reuters

MADRID: Real Madrid produced a clinical performance to defeat Manchester City 3-0 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday, with Federico Valverde scoring the first hat-trick of his career here at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

City started strong and looked dangerous early on under manager Pep Guardiola, but Madrid’s pace on the counter proved decisive.

The breakthrough came in the 20th minute when goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois launched a long ball that released Valverde down the right. The Uruguayan raced clear, rounded Gianluigi Donnarumma and calmly slotted the ball into the net.

Seven minutes later, Madrid struck again. Vinícius Junior surged forward and threaded a precise pass through the defence, allowing Valverde to beat the offside trap and fire a low finish into the far corner to double the hosts’ lead.

Madrid sealed a dominant first-half display in the 42nd minute. Brahim Díaz chipped a clever ball over the defence, which Valverde flicked past defender Marc Guehi before volleying home to complete a memorable hat-trick and send the Bernabéu crowd into celebration.

City pushed for a response after the break and created chances, with Antoine Semenyo and Nico O'Reilly both testing Courtois, who produced several sharp saves.

Madrid had the chance to extend their lead when Donnarumma fouled Vinicius inside the penalty area. However, the Italian goalkeeper redeemed himself by saving the Brazilian’s spot kick.

Despite City’s second-half pressure, Madrid remained dangerous on the break and comfortably preserved their advantage.

The Spanish side will now travel to England for the second leg next Tuesday, holding a commanding three-goal lead in the tie.