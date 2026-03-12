Iran doubt FIFA World Cup participation after escalating conflict with US

Iran players players pose for a team group photo before the match against United Arab Emirates in World Cup on March 20, 2025. — Reuters

Iran’s participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been thrown into doubt after the country’s sports and youth minister, Ahmad Donyamali, said it would be ‘not possible’ for the national team to compete in the United States following escalating tensions between the two nations.

Donyamali told state television that the safety of the country’s players could not be guaranteed after the United States reportedly killed Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, during the ongoing conflict.

Iran had already qualified for the tournament, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

The team is scheduled to face New Zealand in Inglewood, California, on June 15th, Belgium on June 21st, and Egypt in Seattle on June 26th during the group stage.

The situation has become increasingly uncertain since the United States and Israel began launching airstrikes against Iran on February 28th.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said US President Donald Trump had assured him that Iran would be welcome to participate in the tournament.

In a social media post following a meeting with Trump, Infantino emphasised the importance of the World Cup as an event that brings people together during difficult times.

Despite the assurance, Iranian football officials remain cautious. Iranian football federation chief Mehdi Taj said last week that, following the attacks, it is difficult for the country to look forward to the tournament with optimism.

It is pertinent to note that if Iran withdraws, FIFA could consider replacing them with another Asian team, such as Iraq or the United Arab Emirates.