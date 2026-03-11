Ravens sign Trey Hendrickson after nixing Crosby trade: reports

An undated photo of NFL Pass rusher Trey Hendrickson. — Reuters

Pass rusher Trey Hendrickson came to terms with the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday, agreeing to a four-year, $112 million contract less than 24 hours after the team nixed the Maxx Crosby trade with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Hendrickson spent the past two seasons in contractual tumult with the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals.

Baltimore was set to make its deal involving two first-round picks for Crosby official on Wednesday, the first day of the league year, but informed the Raiders on Tuesday night that the trade was off because of a failed physical. Crosby is coming off of knee surgery, but his agent said Tuesday night he is on schedule to participate in training camp, a timeline shared with the Ravens prior to the deal being agreed upon last week.

Trey Hendrickson negotiated a one-year salary bump to $30 million for 2025 after a long and testy holdout with the Bengals. His goal was to reach the top of the market on a contract extension and produce on a level with the highest-paid players at the position.

He had 17.5 sacks in 2024, was named a first-team All-Pro and was second in Defensive Player of the Year voting. Over the 2023-24 seasons, Hendrickson led the NFL with 35 sacks. Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt, who signed a massive contract extension in 2024, was second with 30.5.

Hendrickson, 31, had only 4.0 sacks last season, and his availability was limited to seven games because of injuries. He suffered a core muscle injury in Week 6 and attempted to return too soon, ultimately landing on season-ending injured reserve.

He underwent core muscle surgery but is expected to be fully healthy when training camp begins.