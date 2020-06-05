Dean Jones. Photo: Cricket Australia

Australian great Dean Jones has floated the idea of moving the T20 World Cup 20 from Australia to New Zealand as the latter is almost free from the novel coronavirus and is on the brink of returning back to routine life.

"Jacinda Ardern said NZ could move to alert level 1 next week, which means all social distancing measures and curbs on mass gatherings will be lifted, she said. Maybe play the T20 WC there?" he tweeted.



It is pertinent to mention that New Zealand have reported no new cases in the past 14 days and the country's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern may suspend social distancing rules in the upcoming weeks.



Meanwhile the ICC have yet to confirm the fate of the tournament, having deferred its board meeting on account of a breach of confidential documents.

Corona-free New Zealand better suited to host T20 World Cup: Dean Jones