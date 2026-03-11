Tyson Fury’s plans after Arslanbek Makhmudov's fight revealed

Promoter Frank Warren and Tyson Fury during the press conference at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on February 16, 2026. — Reuters

Tyson Fury’s plans after Arslanbek Makhmudov's fight have been revealed by his promoter Frank Warren.

Fury will enter the ring after 16 months, when he fights the Russian. In his last two fights, the Briton was defeated by Oleksandr Usyk, the only boxer to beat him in his career, after which the Briton announced his retirement from boxing last January.

However, the former world heavyweight champion reversed his decision to take on Makhmudov. The fight is scheduled for April 11 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which is considered to be Briton’s tune-up bout before a high-profile outing in the summer.

Fury was eying a fight against a former two-time world champion, Anthony Joshua, but unfortunately, AJ’s involvement in a fatal car crash in Nigeria in December spoiled all the plans.

Tyson Fury’s promoter Warran has said that his client will be part of a blockbuster show in August or September this year.

“Tyson’s got his finger on the pulse of what he wants to do,” Warren told DAZN.

“I don’t feel he [Joshua] will be ready, but if he is and he wants to, Tyson’s there. If he doesn’t, Tyson will want to be having a big fight in August or September. That’s what he wants.

“Last year was about his TV series. His other commitments and documentary. This year is about getting to the number one position, and that’s where his head is.”

If Joshua's fight doesn’t happen, Fury might fight Fabio Wardley, who has already offered ‘The Gypsy King’ a fight.

But for Fury vs Wardley to happen, the latter must first beat Daniel Dubois on May 9.