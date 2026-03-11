Pakistan's prize money for T20 World Cup 2026 participation announced

Pakistan players stand for the national anthem ahead of their ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super Eights match against Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on February 28, 2026. — AFP

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday confirmed the final distribution of the whopping US$11.25 million prize money for the Men's T20 World Cup 2026, which concluded on Sunday.

Co-hosts India, who beat New Zealand by 96 runs in the final, to win their record third T20 World Cup title, take home the biggest share, earning $2,639,423, while the Blackcaps received $1,422,692 for their runners-up finish.

South Africa, who finished as the semi-finalists, were the only other team besides India and New Zealand to breach the million barrier as they bagged $1,005,577, while the other semi-finalists, England, earned $974,423.

Two-time champions West Indies, who bowed out of the 20-team mega event following their defeat at the hands of eventual winners India in the high-stakes Super Eights clash at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, earned the biggest share among the sides that finished at that stage, earning $538,269.

2009 champions Pakistan, on the other hand, took home the sixth-largest share of the T20 World Cup 2026 prize money as they bagged $522,692, courtesy of their Super Eights finish.

Zimbabwe, who had a historic campaign at the T20 World Cup, which included a victory over Australia, bagged $491,538, followed by co-hosts Sri Lanka, who earned $475,962.

2021 champions Australia, alongside Afghanistan and the United States of America (USA), received $309,808 each as the three teams suffered group-stage exits.

Scotland and Ireland, who secured a win each in the tournament, received $278,654 and $271,731, respectively.

Meanwhile, tournament debutants Italy, who registered their maiden victory in the T20 World Cups by defeating Nepal, will take home $256,154. The same amount will be awarded to Netherlands, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Nepal.

On the other hand, Canada, Namibia, and Oman each took the base share of US$225,000.