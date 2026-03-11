Pakistan's prize money for T20 World Cup 2026 participation announced

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday confirmed the final distribution of the whopping US$11.25 million prize money for the Men's T20 World Cup 2026, which concluded on Sunday.
Co-hosts India, who beat New Zealand by 96 runs in the final, to win their record third T20 World Cup title, take home the biggest share, earning $2,639,423, while the Blackcaps received $1,422,692 for their runners-up finish.
South Africa, who finished as the semi-finalists, were the only other team besides India and New Zealand to breach the million barrier as they bagged $1,005,577, while the other semi-finalists, England, earned $974,423.
Two-time champions West Indies, who bowed out of the 20-team mega event following their defeat at the hands of eventual winners India in the high-stakes Super Eights clash at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, earned the biggest share among the sides that finished at that stage, earning $538,269.
2009 champions Pakistan, on the other hand, took home the sixth-largest share of the T20 World Cup 2026 prize money as they bagged $522,692, courtesy of their Super Eights finish.
Zimbabwe, who had a historic campaign at the T20 World Cup, which included a victory over Australia, bagged $491,538, followed by co-hosts Sri Lanka, who earned $475,962.
2021 champions Australia, alongside Afghanistan and the United States of America (USA), received $309,808 each as the three teams suffered group-stage exits.
Scotland and Ireland, who secured a win each in the tournament, received $278,654 and $271,731, respectively.
Meanwhile, tournament debutants Italy, who registered their maiden victory in the T20 World Cups by defeating Nepal, will take home $256,154. The same amount will be awarded to Netherlands, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Nepal.
On the other hand, Canada, Namibia, and Oman each took the base share of US$225,000.
Comments