Naomi Osaka addresses loss to Aryna Sabalenka

Naomi Osaka has addressed her defeat to Aryna Sabalenka in the fourth round of the Indian Wells.

World number one produced a commanding performance to beat Osaka in straight sets 6-2, 6-4 and reach the quarter-finals at the Indian Wells Open.

The encounter marked the first meeting between the two four-time Grand Slam champions since 2018, when Osaka defeated Sabalenka on her way to winning the US Open. This time, however, the Belarusian proved far too strong, wrapping up the contest in just 80 minutes.

Osaka was returning to the action at Indian Wells after a short break on the sidelines. She reached the third round of the Australian Open but had to withdraw after an abdominal injury.

Naomi Osaka analysed her performance against Aryna Sabalenka, saying she tricked me with grunts for every ball.

She also admitted that she was flat-footed at times and did not anticipate better on the court.

"It definitely felt like playing her for the first time. I think, like, obviously I could watch her on TV or whatever, but in reality, it's very different,” Naomi Osaka said in her post-match press conference.

“I also feel like I was a little, like, flat-footed sometimes, because I expected the ball to be coming harder but then it didn't. She grunts the same way for every ball. I was, like, Oh, my God, she tricked me (smiling)."

Aryna praised Osaka’s return to form and expressed hope that the pair would face each other more often in future tournaments.

Sabalenka will face Canada’s Victoria Mboko in the quarter-finals.