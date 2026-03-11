'Infinity' trophy for PSL 11 unveiled

The 'Infinity' trophy for the PSL 11 pictured at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on March 11, 2026. — PSL

KARACHI: The glittering "Infinity" trophy for the historic 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) was unveiled here at the National Bank Stadium on Wednesday.

The marquee league shared the first look at the silverware by posting a 47-second video on its social media platforms, showcasing the crafting process.

The trophy has an elegant and modern design, featuring a tall, sleek golden structure that rises from a round base.

The central body is decorated with sparkling stones or crystals arranged in vertical patterns, giving the trophy a glittering appearance when illuminated. Two curved golden arms extend upward from the sides, meeting near the top.

At the summit of the trophy is a striking crescent and star, a design element inspired by the crescent and star of Pakistan's national flag.

The crescent is studded with small crystals, while a polished metallic star sits slightly above it, creating a symbolic and visually striking crown.

The base of the trophy is gold-plated and mounted on a black cylindrical pedestal that displays PSL branding.

As per the caption of the post, a total of 18 artisans designed the trophy, which took 2600 hours to complete.

The historic 11th edition of the marquee league will see eight teams, including two new entrants, Pindiz and Hyderabad Kingsmen, competing across 44 matches from March 26 to May 3.

PSL 11 will get underway with defending champions Lahore Qalandars locking horns with Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen at their home ground on March 26.

As per the recently unveiled schedule, each team will play a total of 10 matches, with the top four qualifying for the playoffs, comprising Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2, followed by the final, scheduled to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium here on May 3.

Furthermore, the PCB has also allotted a reserve day for the final on May 4.

The PSL 11 will also feature six double-headers, out of which three will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The landmark 11th edition will be played across six venues in Pakistan, with Faisalabad and Peshawar to host PSL matches for the first time, joining Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar and Rawalpindi.