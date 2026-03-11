Jake Paul provides update on double-broken jaw and boxing return

Jake Paul with his brother Logan after losing his fight against Anthony Joshua on December 19, 2025. — Reuters

Jake Paul has provided an update on his double-broken jaw and also revealed details about his return to the boxing ring.

YouTuber-turned-boxer suffered a jaw injury during his heavyweight bout against Anthony Joshua in December 2025.

Paul survived for six rounds against the two-time world heavyweight champion. Still, he did not pass the count after being knocked down for the final time by Joshua at the Kaseya Center in Miami on December 19.

AJ landed a monstrous right hand that not only ended the fight but also broke Paul’s jaw in two places.

Following the defeat, he underwent surgery to get the jaw back in place. Paul had two titanium plates fitted and some teeth removed.

The 29-year-old, most recently, had another jaw surgery and is not even able to train properly at the moment.

However, ‘The Problem Child’ expects to return to action late this year or early next year.

After the Ronda Rousey vs Gina Carano press conference, Paul provided an update about his current situation.

“Later this year, [I expect to return]. I got my second surgery recently. So the doctors said like 4, 5, or 6 months to even be able to spar to see how the bone is healing,” Paul said.

Paul’s co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions, Nakisa Badarian, last month revealed that Jake Paul wants a fight against Tommy Fury.

"Jake - before Joshua - had one loss on his record and that was Tommy Fury,” Badarian told Sky Sports.

“I would love for that fight to happen because I think it's a great barometer of how far Jake has come.”

Meanwhile, former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, who most recently parted ways with the PFL, is also interested in a fight with Jake.

“No. I’m not interested in fighting Jake Paul. I’m interested in beating his [expletive deleted]… I think you [Jake Paul] were just being a small boy, not understanding, a little disrespectful, and that’s why I want to kick your [expletive deleted] now. I really didn’t want to fight you, but now I want to beat you,” Ngannou said.