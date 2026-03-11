Najmul Hossain Shanto achieves major landmark during first Pakistan ODI

MIRPUR: Bangladesh's top-order batter Najmul Hossain Shanto on Wednesday amassed a monumental landmark during their first ODI of the three-match home series here at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.
Shanto scored 27 off 33 deliveries in Bangladesh's commanding eight-wicket victory over Pakistan, which took his international runs tally past the five thousand mark.
The left-handed batter now has 5017 international runs in 179 innings at a decent average of 29.68 with the help of 11 centuries and 19 fifties.
Consequently, Shanto became just the ninth Bangladeshi batter to breach the 5000-run barrier in international cricket, joining the likes of Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Ashraful and Mahmudullah.
Rahim leads the elusive list with 15805 international runs to his name, followed by Tamim with 15192, while Shakib holds third spot with 14730.
Shanto played a pivotal role in helping Bangladesh chase down the modest 115-run target for the loss of just two wickets and 209 balls to spare with his brisk cameo.
He also shared a match-defining 82-run partnership for the second wicket with Tanzid Hasan, who top-scored for the home side with an unbeaten 67 off 42 deliveries, studded with seven fours and five sixes.
Earlier in the first innings, Nahid Rana's five-wicket haul helped Bangladesh bowl out Pakistan for a slender 114 in 30.4 overs.
