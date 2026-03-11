Najmul Hossain Shanto achieves major landmark during first Pakistan ODI

Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto watches the ball after playing a shot during their first ODI against Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on March 11, 2026. — AFP

MIRPUR: Bangladesh's top-order batter Najmul Hossain Shanto on Wednesday amassed a monumental landmark during their first ODI of the three-match home series here at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Shanto scored 27 off 33 deliveries in Bangladesh's commanding eight-wicket victory over Pakistan, which took his international runs tally past the five thousand mark.

The left-handed batter now has 5017 international runs in 179 innings at a decent average of 29.68 with the help of 11 centuries and 19 fifties.

Consequently, Shanto became just the ninth Bangladeshi batter to breach the 5000-run barrier in international cricket, joining the likes of Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Ashraful and Mahmudullah.

Rahim leads the elusive list with 15805 international runs to his name, followed by Tamim with 15192, while Shakib holds third spot with 14730.

Most international runs for Bangladesh

Mushfiqur Rahim – 15805 in 533 innings Tamim Iqbal – 15192 in 448 innings Shakib Al Hasan – 14730 in 491 innings Mahmudullah – 11047 in 433 innings Litton Das – 8344 in 303 innings Mohammad Ashraful – 6655 in 310 innings Mominul Haque – 5476 in 169 innings Habibul Bashar – 5194 in 204 innings Najmul Hossain Shanto – 5017 in 179 innings

Shanto played a pivotal role in helping Bangladesh chase down the modest 115-run target for the loss of just two wickets and 209 balls to spare with his brisk cameo.

He also shared a match-defining 82-run partnership for the second wicket with Tanzid Hasan, who top-scored for the home side with an unbeaten 67 off 42 deliveries, studded with seven fours and five sixes.

Earlier in the first innings, Nahid Rana's five-wicket haul helped Bangladesh bowl out Pakistan for a slender 114 in 30.4 overs.