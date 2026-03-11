Babar Azam to miss National T20 Cup for individual training ahead of PSL 11

Pakistan batter Babar Azam during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 net session at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on February 27, 2026 in Kandy,Sri Lanka. — ICC

LAHORE: Star Pakistan batter Babar Azam will miss the ongoing National T20 Cup as he shifts his focus to training ahead of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 11, sources told Geo News on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old, following advice from the national team management, has decided to take a short break from competitive cricket to regain his form and composure.

Contrary to speculation, he was not instructed to participate in the domestic T20 tournament. Instead, Babar has already begun individual net sessions with coaches, concentrating on refining his batting technique.

According to sources, his training regime is designed to restore his previous rhythm at the crease, which has been key to his remarkable success for Pakistan.

Babar has also informed Lahore Whites of his unavailability for upcoming domestic fixtures. The right-handed opener is all set to lead Peshawar Zalmi in the upcoming tournament, aiming to make a strong return in the premier tournament.

He is likewise absent from Pakistan’s ODI squad in the ongoing three-match series against Bangladesh, currently underway in Mirpur, with the second and final ODI scheduled for 13–15 March.

Babar has been an exceptional performer for Pakistan in the ODI format, amassing 6,501 runs in 140 matches at an impressive average of 53.72, including 20 centuries and 37 half-centuries.

In his most recent ODI series against Sri Lanka, he scored 29 in the opener, remained unbeaten on 102 in the second match, and added 34 runs in the final game.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced the full schedule for PSL 11, which is set to take place from 26 March to 3 May.

The historic 11th edition of the marquee league will see eight teams, including two new entrants, Pindiz and Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen, competing across 44 matches in the 39-day event.

The tournament will get underway with defending champions Lahore Qalandars locking horns with Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen at their home ground on March 26.