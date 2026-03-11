Pakistan bag unwanted record against Bangladesh in first ODI

Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz (left) celebrates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi (R) during the first ODI match at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on March 11, 2026. — AFP

MIRPUR: Pakistan recorded an unwanted milestone in the first ODI of the three-match series against Bangladesh on Wednesday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, following a below-par batting display.

The Green Shirts were bowled out for just 114 in 30.4 overs, marking their lowest-ever total in the 50-over format against the Bengal Tigers.

Nahid Rana wreaked havoc on Pakistan’s batting lineup, claiming 5/24 in seven overs. Mehidy Hasan Miraz took three wickets, while Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed picked up one wicket each.

Pakistan’s previous lowest total against Bangladesh was 161 while batting second during the ICC Men's ODI World Cup in 1999 at the County Ground, Northampton.

Lowest total by Pakistan against Bangladesh in ODI cricket:

Scores Overs Innings Ground Date 114 30.4 First Mirpur March 11, 2026 161 44.3 Second Northampton May 31, 1999 177 46.1 First Chattogram December 6, 2011 202-9 50 Second Abu Dhabi September 26, 2018 202 49.5 First Chattogram January 22, 2002

Batting first, Pakistan got off to a promising start as the new opening pair of Maaz Sadaqat and Sahibzada Farhan set the tone, scoring freely and giving the visitors an ideal platform.

However, the 41-run partnership was broken when pacer Nahid Rana struck, dismissing Farhan for 27 off 38 balls, which included four boundaries in the final over of the first powerplay.

Nahid struck again in the 12th over, removing debutant Shamyl Hussain for four off seven deliveries, leaving Pakistan at 47-2 in 11.3 overs.

The Green Shirts struggled to preserve their wickets as they continued to fall in quick succession. Maaz Sadaqat was next, dismissed by Rana for 18 off 28 balls with three fours.

Mohammad Rizwan fell soon after, adding pressure on Pakistan, as Rana claimed another wicket. Rizwan managed 10 off 20 deliveries, including two boundaries, leaving the team at 64-4 in 15.5 overs.

Rana completed his five-wicket haul by dismissing Salman Ali Agha for five off eight balls, including a boundary, dismantling Pakistan’s batting lineup.

At 70-6 in 19 overs, Pakistan’s woes deepened as Mehidy Hasan Miraz removed Abdul Samad for a six-ball duck, with Bangladesh gaining confidence.

Pakistan’s wickets continued to tumble as Mehidy Hasan claimed his second, dismissing Hussain Talat for four off 13 deliveries.

In the same over, skipper Shaheen Afridi attempted to steady the innings with a boundary, but was soon LBW to Mehidy Hasan for four off as many balls, leaving the team reeling at 81-8 in 22.5 overs.

Taskin Ahmed struck shortly after, removing Wasim Jr for a duck. Faheem Ashraf held firm, adding crucial runs to help Pakistan cross the 100-run mark in the 26th over.

However, Mustafizur struck to dismiss Faheem, claiming his first wicket of the match. Rahman contributed a vital 37 off 47 balls, including six fours and a six, as Pakistan’s innings came to a close.