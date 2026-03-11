New York Jets bring back Geno Smith in trade.

An undated picture of quarterback Geno Smith. — Reuters

The New York Jets have opted to bring back quarterback Geno Smith after drafting him for thirteen years on Tuesday, hoping he can provide stability at the position.

The 35-year-old has returned to his original NFL team in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders, with the Jets sending a 2026 sixth-round pick (No. 208 overall) to Las Vegas. New York also receives a seventh-round selection (No. 219 overall) alongside Smith.

Smith, who was awaiting his release from the Raiders ahead of the league year, reportedly agreed to restructure his contract, with most of his remaining salary covered by Las Vegas.

This limits the Jets’ financial commitment to just above the league minimum for veteran players.

Originally selected by the Jets in the second round (39th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft out of West Virginia, Smith played four seasons in New York, completing 57.9% of his passes for 5,962 yards, 28 touchdowns and 26 interceptions in 33 games, including 30 starts.

The Raiders, set to use the No. 1 pick in next month’s draft on Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, were eager to move Smith before an $8 million contract guarantee was due on 13 March.

Last season, Smith threw a league-worst 17 interceptions while completing 67.4% of his passes for 3,025 yards and 15 touchdowns in 15 starts.

It is pertinent to mention that in his NFL career, including stints with the New York Giants, Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks and Raiders, Smith has amassed 22,168 passing yards, 124 touchdowns and 89 interceptions in 109 regular-season games.