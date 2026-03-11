Aryna Sabalenka powers into Indian Wells quarter-finals

An undated picture of World number one Aryna Sabalenka. — Reuters

World number one Aryna Sabalenka produced a commanding performance to reach the quarter-finals at the Indian Wells Open with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Naomi Osaka on Tuesday.

The encounter marked the first meeting between the two four-time Grand Slam champions since 2018, when Osaka defeated Sabalenka on her way to winning the US Open. This time, however, the Belarusian proved far too strong, wrapping up the contest in just 80 minutes.

Osaka, seeded 16th and returning to top-level competition after a lengthy break following the birth of her daughter, Shai, in July 2023, began brightly with a confident opening service game. But Sabalenka quickly settled into her rhythm and broke the Japanese star’s serve to move ahead 2-1 in the first set.

The 27-year-old world number one then tightened her grip on the match, unleashing a series of powerful backhands to extend her lead to 5-2 before sealing the set comfortably with an ace.

Both players held serve early in the second set, but Sabalenka delivered the decisive blow with a crucial break at 4-2. She maintained her composure to serve out the match and secure her place in the last eight.

Sabalenka expressed satisfaction with her performance and the pressure she managed to apply throughout the contest.

"I'm pretty happy for the result - much better than last time," Sabalenka said.

She praised Osaka’s return to form and expressed hope that the pair would face each other more often in future tournaments.

It is pertinent to mention that last year’s runner-up will next meet either Canada’s Victoria Mboko or American Amanda Anisimova in the quarter-finals.