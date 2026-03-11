Bangladesh crush Pakistan in low-scoring first ODI

Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto plays a shot during the first ODI match against Pakistan at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on March 11, 2026. — AFP

MIRPUR: Bangladesh crushed Pakistan by eight wickets in a low-scoring first ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

The hosts comfortably chase Pakistan’s 115-run target, losing just two wickets in 15.1 overs, powered by a stellar performance from the Tigers’ top order.

Bangladesh got off to a solid start as openers Saif Hassan and Tanzid Hasan set the tone, with Tanzid leading the scoring while targeting Shaheen Afridi and Faheem Ashraf in the early overs.

The 27-run partnership was broken when skipper Shaheen Afridi dismissed Saif cheaply for four off 10 deliveries.

After the breakthrough, Tanzid and Najmul Hossain Shanto combined to build a commanding partnership, hitting boundaries and taking the team past the 50-run mark by the seventh over.

The duo put together a fifty-run stand, dominating Pakistan’s bowling—from Abrar conceding consecutive sixes to Shaheen being hit for multiple fours.

Tanzid continued his batting prowess, staying in top form and scoring his fifth ODI half-century, putting Bangladesh at 92-1 in 12 overs.

However, the 82-run partnership ended when Wasim Jr struck, taking the key wicket of Najmul Shanto, who scored 27 off 33 deliveries with five boundaries.

The Bengal Tigers wrapped up the innings with Tanzid Hasan unbeaten on 67 off 42 deliveries, hitting seven fours and five sixes, while Litton Das contributed three runs.

Batting first, Pakistan got off to a promising start as the new opening pair of Maaz Sadaqat and Sahibzada Farhan set the tone with runs flowing quickly to give the visitors an ideal beginning.

However, the 41-run stand was broken when pacer Nahid Rana struck, dismissing Farhan who scored 27 off 38 balls, including four boundaries in the final over of the first powerplay.

Nahid struck again in the 12th over, removing debutant Shamyl Hussain who failed to contribute, scoring four off seven deliveries, leaving the team at 47-2 in 11.3 overs.

Pakistan struggled to preserve their wickets and kept losing them in quick succession as opener Maaz was sent back by Rana, scoring 18 off 28 balls with three fours.

Mohammad Rizwan was the next to fall, adding pressure on the Green Shirts, with Rana claiming yet another wicket; Rizwan contributed 10 off 20 deliveries, including two boundaries, leaving the team at 64-4 in 15.5 overs.

Rana picked up his fifth wicket, dismantling Pakistan’s batting order as Salman Ali Agha fell cheaply for five off eight balls, with a boundary to his name.

The Green Shirts were six down, with Bangladesh growing in confidence as Mehidy Hasan Miraz dismissed Abdul Samad for a six-ball duck, leaving Pakistan struggling at 70-6 in 19 overs.

Pakistan’s wickets continued to tumble as Mehidy Hasan struck again, claiming his second wicket by removing Hussain Talat for four off 13 deliveries.

In the same over, skipper Shaheen Afridi came to the crease and hit a boundary in an attempt to relieve the pressure, but his stay was brief as he was LBW to Mehidy Hasan for a run-a-ball four, leaving the team reeling at 81-8 in 22.5 overs.

Taskin Ahmed joined the attack and claimed his first wicket of the game by dismissing Wasim Jr for a duck. Faheem Ashraf held firm and added crucial runs to take his side past the 100-run mark in the 26th over.

However, Mustafizur Rahman struck to dismiss Faheem, claiming his first wicket of the match, and contributed 37 runs off 47 balls, including six fours and one six, to close the innings.

Nahid Rana tore through Pakistan’s batting lineup with a brilliant 5/24 in seven overs. Mehidy Hasan Miraz took three wickets, while Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed claimed one wicket each.